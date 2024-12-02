Newscast 04DEC24: Red Cross blood drive

241104-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan
On Nov. 27, 2024 the Red Cross held a Blood Drive on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo at the MWR Showboat Theater. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)
