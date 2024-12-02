Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newscast 04DEC24: Red Cross blood drive

    Newscast 04DEC24: Red Cross blood drive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    241104-N-TV012-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    On Nov. 27, 2024 the Red Cross held a Blood Drive on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo at the MWR Showboat Theater. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 20:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83845
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110722549.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newscast 04DEC24: Red Cross blood drive, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download