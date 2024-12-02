Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, participate in the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura, part of U.S. Army Pacific Operation Pathways, is the first U.S.-Japan-Australia Land Force exercise in Japan, and one of the the largest and most complex, forward command post exercises to date. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard. U.S. security depends on a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific, and exercises like Yama Sakura 87 and the concurrent, U.S.-specific Warfighter 25-02 demonstrate the interoperability and all domain capability necessary to operate in a demanding environment. (U.S. Army audio)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 04:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 83843
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110721144.mp3
    Length: 00:36:47
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura

