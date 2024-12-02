Yama Sakura 87: Opening Ceremony

Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, participate in the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura, part of U.S. Army Pacific Operation Pathways, is the first U.S.-Japan-Australia Land Force exercise in Japan, and one of the the largest and most complex, forward command post exercises to date. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard. U.S. security depends on a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific, and exercises like Yama Sakura 87 and the concurrent, U.S.-specific Warfighter 25-02 demonstrate the interoperability and all domain capability necessary to operate in a demanding environment. (U.S. Army audio)