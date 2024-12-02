In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Cpt. Aaron Brant, Directorate of Emergency Services and Military Police, joins us to talk about driving safety during the holiday season. Learn what to watch out for on the road, how to reduce risks, and tips for traveling during this time of year. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
