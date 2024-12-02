Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Cpt. Aaron Brant, Directorate of Emergency Services and Military Police, joins us to talk about driving safety during the holiday season. Learn what to watch out for on the road, how to reduce risks, and tips for traveling during this time of year. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Driving Safety
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Marne Report
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

