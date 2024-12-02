Marine Band Offstage: Episode 8 – Recording Lab

The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” discuss the role of the band’s Recording Lab.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 09:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|83840
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110718148.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
