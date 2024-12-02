Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of State in Malta and Security Symposium

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241206-N-UF271-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 6, 2024) Radio news highlighting Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken speaking at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ministerial Council Meeting in Attard, Malta and the U.S. Maritime Security Cooperation and Attaché Symposium concluding in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83838
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110718100.mp3
    Length: 00:03:36
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of State in Malta and Security Symposium, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    News
    Naples

