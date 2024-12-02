241206-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 6, 2024) Radio bit highlighting video games to be released in December. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 08:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83835
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110718083.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit – Game Time: December Releases, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naples