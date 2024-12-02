Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Return with Honor - Episode 8 - Adapt

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In this episode of Return with Honor, a Wyvern Nation podcast, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark sits down with Lt. Col. Lisandra D'Agostino, 31st Maintenance Squadron commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024.

    Aviano Air Base
    Adapt
    Podcast
    Return With Honor

