Afternoon Alibi Interview with Mrs. ShaTina

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (December 6, 2024) An interview with Mrs. ShaTina, Program Coordinator at Sigonella University of Maryland Global Campus Europe (UMGC), to talk about benefits of working at UMGC, learning resources for students, FAFSA, and their upcoming Italian class. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
