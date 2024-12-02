American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron's Bull Maintenance Team. Since September 2023, the Bull Maintenance Team has completed 959 work task address multiple CE issues on location at once, significantly reducing the time to complete a project. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83823
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110717975.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Bull Maintenance Team, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
