This is a 30 second radio spot on the 2024 Angel Tree hosted by the Kaiserslautern Military Community first sergeants in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 19. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83822
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110717935.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Angel Tree, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.