    Radio Spot - Block with BOSS

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15 second radio spot on the Block with BOSS during block leave in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 04:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83821
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110717933.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Block with BOSS, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Radio
    BOSS
    KMC
    Block Leave

