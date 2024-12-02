This is a 30 second radio spot on the Newcomer's Scavenger Challenge hosted by Army Family and MWR in Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83818
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110717905.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Newcomer's Scavenger Challenge, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.