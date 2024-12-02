Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Bit - Who Are You? Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Carpenter

    AFN Naples Radio Bit - Who Are You? Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Carpenter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.05.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    241205-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 5, 2024) Radio bit guessing game highlighting athlete Kobe Bryant and musician Sabrina Carpenter. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83815
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110717897.mp3
    Length: 00:03:36
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Who Are You? Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Carpenter, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Basketball
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download