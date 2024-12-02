241205-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 5, 2024) Radio bit guessing game highlighting athlete Kobe Bryant and musician Sabrina Carpenter. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 03:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83815
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110717897.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Who Are You? Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Carpenter, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.