A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Brunch With Santa event at The Bayview restaurant. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83811
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110716745.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brunch With Santa, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.