Radio news highlighting the Department of Defense's (DOD) updated Joint Travel Regulations that provide additional reimbursement for pet transport from countries with higher rabies risk for 06 December 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83797
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110715963.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News: Additional Reimbursement Authorized for Pet Transport, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.