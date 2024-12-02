Radio news highlighting the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band and the U.S. Embassy Bratislava; spreading holiday cheer in Slovakia with two holiday concerts for 04 December 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News: Sounds of The Season - Holiday in Slovakia, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
