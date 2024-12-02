AFN Bahrain - Pop Rocks Interview

Radio interview featuring the band Pop Rocks. Discussions included their lives, musical journey, upcoming projects, and, most importantly, the their live performance in Mario's Courtyard on NSA Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
