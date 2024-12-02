Michael D. Formica, executive deputy to the Commanding General, TRADOC, and our special guest, Nathan Whitaker, discuss the importance of mentor leadership.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83782
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110714997.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:50
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 27 – Mentor Leadership II, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.