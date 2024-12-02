Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 27 – Mentor Leadership II

    FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Audio by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Michael D. Formica, executive deputy to the Commanding General, TRADOC, and our special guest, Nathan Whitaker, discuss the importance of mentor leadership.

    TAGS

    Mentoring
    Leader Professional Development
    TRADOC LPD

