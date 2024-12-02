Marine Band Offstage: Episode 6 - Rhythm

The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” discuss the importance of rhythm.