    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 17 Military Family Appreciation Month

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    November is Military Family Appreciation Month. 1st Lt. Amy Corley, a 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, has three sons all serving together in the U.S. Army. She discusses the sacrifices and challenges military families face.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 10:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    TAGS

    Military Family Appreciation Month
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast

