Hold My Reg | Episode 3: The Judge Advocate General’s Corps 2025 Summer Associate Program

In this episode, Major Alexandra Bearden, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) and Law of Federal Employment portfolio holder interviews Ms. Anna Saulter, 2024 Summer Associate Program intern, and Ms. Dorothy Edger-ton, Senior Civilian at Fort Jackson. Ms. Saulter discusses her unique experience as a summer associate before starting her final year of law school. Ms. Saulter had hands on experience working with civilian attorneys in various areas of law. Ms. Edgerton has served as an Army civilian for 32 years and provides a unique perspec-tive. Not only did Ms. Edgerton serve as a mentor to the summer associates at Fort Jackson, but she also had the unique opportunity to sit on the interview panel for the inaugural 2024 Summer Associate Program. Both guests share their unique experi-ences and offer valuable insight to those who may be interested in applying to the program and ultimately joining the JAG Corps as federal civilian employees.



The 2025 Summer Associate Program application for 2Ls is currently closed, but the application for 1Ls is available in January at https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/GoArmyJAG/2025-Army-JAGC-Summer-Associate-Program.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).