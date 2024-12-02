This is a 30 second radio spot on the Winter Break Indoor Skiing Trip hosted by the Landstuhl Youth Center to Snow World in Amneville, France, Dec. 27, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 08:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83770
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110714180.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Winter Break Indoor Skiing Trip, by Amn Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.