    Radio Spot - Winter Break Indoor Skiing Trip

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Airman Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on the Winter Break Indoor Skiing Trip hosted by the Landstuhl Youth Center to Snow World in Amneville, France, Dec. 27, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:31
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    holidays
    skiing
    winter
    Landstuhl
    winter sports

