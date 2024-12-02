Warhawk Podcast - S1E6 - Warhawk Commander

In our season finale, we're sitting down with the big boss himself - Colonel Willie L. Cooper, Commander of the 37th Training Wing.

We'll be chatting about everything from his vision for the Wing to some of his personal stories from his time in the Air Force. So, grab a seat, relax, and get ready for some straight talk from the top.