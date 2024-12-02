Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E6 - Warhawk Commander

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In our season finale, we're sitting down with the big boss himself - Colonel Willie L. Cooper, Commander of the 37th Training Wing.
    We'll be chatting about everything from his vision for the Wing to some of his personal stories from his time in the Air Force. So, grab a seat, relax, and get ready for some straight talk from the top.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 19:43
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Wing Commander
    37TRW
    Warhawk Podcast

