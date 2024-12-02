Frontier Banter: Fit Frontier - Inside the Army Wellness Center

Get ready to power up your wellness journey with Frontier Banter! In this electrifying Episode 2, “Fit Frontier: Inside the Army Wellness Center,” as Fort Sill’s own Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Garrison Command Sergeant Major Bill Pearson join forces with Army Wellness Center (AWC) experts Erika Lopez-Therlot and Chad Cruse to unveil the secrets behind Fort Sill’s top-notch health programs. Dive into inspiring stories of transformation, expert tips on balancing intense training with essential recovery, and discover how the AWC supports everyone from service members to their families with personalized fitness, nutrition, and stress management strategies. Whether you’re aiming to boost your fitness, crush your wellness goals, or simply stay motivated, this episode is your ultimate guide to building a stronger, healthier, and more resilient community. Tune in, get inspired, and join us as we explore the Fit Frontier together!