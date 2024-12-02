NATO Review: How NATO can advance the Disability, Peace and Security agenda

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated every year on December 3rd. This year, the international community is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Conventions of 1949. The Geneva Conventions are cornerstones of international humanitarian law that came in the wake of World War II and the Holocaust, when hundreds of thousands of persons with disabilities were exterminated alongside Jewish people and other minorities. The Nuremberg tribunal found that the mass killing of persons with disabilities during World War II constituted a crime against humanity, and thus gave explicit recognition to persecution based on disability.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 01:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83733
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110712091.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:07
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.