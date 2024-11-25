Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 12 Let's Meet Leo Hughes

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leo Hughes! Hughes is a member of the Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Regiment, and currently a help desk technician for the North Dakota National Guard's G6 office.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 12:17
    Length: 00:31:13
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Da Guards

