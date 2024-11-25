Da Guards - Ep. 12 Let's Meet Leo Hughes

Let's meet Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leo Hughes! Hughes is a member of the Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Regiment, and currently a help desk technician for the North Dakota National Guard's G6 office.



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.