241125-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (November, 25 2024) Radio news highlighting the USS Beloit and unidentified drones found flying over England airbases. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 04:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Beloit and England Drones, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
