    AFN STUTTGART INTERVIEW WITH MC2 KALLYSTA MIKULSKY- HIV AIDS PREVENTION IN AFRICA

    GERMANY

    11.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Mikulsky 

    AFN Stuttgart

    AFN Stuttgart with special guests (Dr. Vienna Nightingale (DHAPP LNO), Trey Roden (USAID J5 Senior Developmental Advisor, USAFRICOM), J David Thompson
    Major, Civil Affairs J56 Civil Affairs Planning Detachment - U.S. Africa Command) about how U.S. Africa Command collaborates with other U.S. Government Agencies on AIDS/HIV prevention in Africa.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAID
    PEPFAR
    DHAPP
    AFN STUTTGART

