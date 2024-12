NEWSINONE - DYNAMIC FRONT 25 END

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83713" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

THE U.S. LED DYNAMIC FRONT TWENTY-FIVE EXERCISE CONCLUDED SUCCESSFULLY WITH NATO AND PARTNERS SHOWCASING THEIR ABILITY TO DEMONSTRATE AND COORDINATE JOINT FIRES IN ROVANIEMI FINLAND. WITH A EMPHASIS ON ARTILLERY FIRE, THE EXERCISE ALLOWED PARTICIPANTS TO REFINE THEIR SKILLS AND TECHNIQUES, ENSURING THAT DIFFERENT NATIONS CAN EFFECTIVELY WORK TOGETHER AND UTILIZE THEIR RESOURCES.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commander of 56th Artillery Command SAYS, THIS EXERCISE VASTLY IMPROVES NATO'S SUCCESS RATE ON THE BATTLEFIELD.