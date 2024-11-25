Money Monday is a weekly interview segment where the personal financial manager, Norm Okada, at Fleet and Family Support Center shares advice on how to better manage your finances. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 23:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|83710
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110710299.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Money Mondays (O1JUL2024) Saving for PCS Part 2, by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.