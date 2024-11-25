Chevrons - Ep 041 - Professional Military Education: A Chief's Perspective

In this episode, we talk to two Chief Master Sergeants in the Air National Guard – Chief Keith Delgado and Chief Joseph Pitta. We discuss the importance of professional military education, and bettering yourself as you become the best version of yourself. The skills that you learn in these courses are critical to the development of our future leaders. We will hear from Chief Delgado, the senior enlisted leader for the 102nd Medical Group, and Chief Pitta, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 267th Intelligence Squadron about their experience.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 09:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83705
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110709353.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:13
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
