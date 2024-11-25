Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 041 - Professional Military Education: A Chief's Perspective

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, we talk to two Chief Master Sergeants in the Air National Guard – Chief Keith Delgado and Chief Joseph Pitta. We discuss the importance of professional military education, and bettering yourself as you become the best version of yourself. The skills that you learn in these courses are critical to the development of our future leaders. We will hear from Chief Delgado, the senior enlisted leader for the 102nd Medical Group, and Chief Pitta, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 267th Intelligence Squadron about their experience.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83705
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110709353.mp3
    Length: 00:31:13
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    TAGS

    ncoa
    pme
    als
    Professional Military Education
    sncoa

