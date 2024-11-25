Chevrons - Ep 041 - Professional Military Education: A Chief's Perspective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83705" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we talk to two Chief Master Sergeants in the Air National Guard – Chief Keith Delgado and Chief Joseph Pitta. We discuss the importance of professional military education, and bettering yourself as you become the best version of yourself. The skills that you learn in these courses are critical to the development of our future leaders. We will hear from Chief Delgado, the senior enlisted leader for the 102nd Medical Group, and Chief Pitta, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 267th Intelligence Squadron about their experience.