Marine Minute: 47-24

WELCOME I’M CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!

THIS WEEK WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING DRONE OPERATIONS WITH VEHICLE TRAINING SQUADRON 2, OR VMUT 2, AND ILLUSTRATIONS FROM 3RD BATTALION, 2ND MARINE REGIMENT, 2ND MARINE DIVISION, OR 3/2’S FIELD EXERCISE.

MARINES WITH VMUT 2 TAKE TO THE SKIES WITH THEIR FIRST TEST FLIGHT OF THE MQ-9A REAPER UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEM AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA.

UAS SYSTEMS LIKE THE MQ-9A PROVIDE CRUCIAL NETWORK AND SURVEILLANCE ADVANTAGES ON THE BATTLEFIELD. ALLOWING SMALLER, GROUND ELEMENTS TO MANEUVER THE BATTLEFIELD WHILE MINIMIZING RISK. THIS IS IN LINE WITH FORCE DESIGN 2030’S REMAP OF SMALLER, SPECIALIZED UNITS TRAVERSING A NEW ERA OF WARFARE.

OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. HARLEIGH FAULK DEPICTING U.S MARINES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS PARTICIPATING IN THE MARINE CORPS MARATHON TURKEY TROT 10K.

THE MCM TURKEY TROT 10K ALLOWS FAMILIES AND FRIENDS TO COME TOGETHER AND CELEBRATE THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYS, GIVING THE PARTICIPANTS A CHANCE TO BUILD CAMARADERIE AND MAKE LASTING MEMORIES.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!