    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of State in Italy & USS Wasp Transits Strait of Gibraltar

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.27.2024

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241127-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 27, 2024) Radio news highlight Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken speaking at the G-7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Fiuggi and Anagni, Italy and USS Wasp (LHD 1) transits the Strait of Gibraltar. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of State in Italy & USS Wasp Transits Strait of Gibraltar, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

