Bahrain Beat 241127

Two-minute newscast covering Naval Support Activity Bahrain completes Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), earning force protection certification and Secretary of the Navy receives Blue Star Families Lifetime Military Family Champion award. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 06:20
Category:
|Newscasts
