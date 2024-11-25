Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain, and retired CS1 Willis talking about food safety for the upcoming holiday season. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 04:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83676
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110707006.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:02
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 241127 Wellness Wednesday, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.