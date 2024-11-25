Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newscast (24NOV26) WWll remembrance ceremony

    JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Members from the United States Navy and JMSDF gathered in Isahaya on November 21st to commemorate the American and Japanese airmen who lost their lives over Omura Bay during WWll on November 21st, 1944. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 21:43
    This work, Newscast (24NOV26) WWll remembrance ceremony, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Memorial
    CFAS
    History

