In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alexis Porterfield, MWR Special Events Assistant, joins us to talk about Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Tree Lighting Ceremonies. Learn all about upcoming holiday events and how to participate. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83664
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110705255.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.