    Money Monday (10Jun24)

    JAPAN

    06.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Money Monday is a weekly interview segment where the personal financial manager, Norm Okada, at Fleet and Family Support Center shares advice on how to better manage your finances. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 21:10
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:18:04
    Location: JP
