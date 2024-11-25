A radio newscast about American Red Cross Society volunteer Luke Danjanic who won the American Red Cross 2024 Asia Pacific Youth/Young Adult Volunteer of the Year award at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo installation on October 26th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83651
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110704357.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST (21NOV24), by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
