Interview with Ann Kawano Pt.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83650" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

241010-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 08, 2024)

An interview for AFN Sasebo's radio with the senior programmer and national testing coordinator, Ann Kawano, about the University of Maryland Global Campus's student check-in process and UMGC in general. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)