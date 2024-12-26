Pacific Pulse; December 26, 2024

In Japan, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan joined members of a local organization in harvesting bamboo stalks that will be used to construct a giant kite to be flown next year during a large festival.



Also in Japan, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka as the United States' only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. In 2008, it became the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to be forward-deployed to Japan before being relieved by USS Ronald Reagan.



In the Republic of Korea, American and Korean families gathered to participate in Kimjang, a communal gathering to make and preserve large amounts of kimchi. Kimjang is a thousand-year-old tradition that continues to remain relevant today.