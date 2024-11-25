Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Ann Kawano Pt.1

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.08.2024

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    241008-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 08, 2024)
    An interview for AFN Sasebo's radio with the senior programmer and national testing coordinator, Ann Kawano, about the University of Maryland Global Campus's student check-in process and UMGC in general. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 00:16
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:25
    Year 2024
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    CFAS
    UMGC

