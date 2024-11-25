241008-N-FJ198-0001 SASEBO, Japan (October 08, 2024)
An interview for AFN Sasebo's radio with the senior programmer and national testing coordinator, Ann Kawano, about the University of Maryland Global Campus's student check-in process and UMGC in general. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Seaman Matthew Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 00:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|83648
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110704260.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Ann Kawano Pt.1, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
