DODEA Pre-K Spot

240821-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan (November 21, 2024)

A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the September registration dates for DODEA's preschool programs for military families at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham.)