240821-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan (November 21, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote the September registration dates for DODEA's preschool programs for military families at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham.)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83627
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110701758.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DODEA Pre-K Spot, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.