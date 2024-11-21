241121-N-TV012-0001 SASEBO, Japan (November 21, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote MWR's Wizzardly Wonderland event held for military families in MWR Nimitz Park on December 6, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Pridham.)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83626
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110701756.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wizzardly Wonderland Spot, by SN Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
