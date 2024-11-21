A newscast covering a concert held at Nimitz park with the band Hot Chelle Rae and hosted by MWR on October 1st 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|10.03.2024
|11.24.2024 23:39
|Newscasts
|83625
|2411/DOD_110701714.mp3
|00:01:00
|JP
This work, Newscast 24OCT04, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
