AFN Kunsan Radio Update - New EOD Facility and EIC Rifle Event

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview regarding the new explosive ordnance disposal facility at Kunsan Air Base, and the excellence in competition rifle event. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83624
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110701700.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
