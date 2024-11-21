A radio promotion for a paint and sip event held August 10th 2024 at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo where participants were lead through painting a paper umbrella while enjoying light food and drinks. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|83623
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110701698.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paint and sip, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
