Paint and sip

A radio promotion for a paint and sip event held August 10th 2024 at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo where participants were lead through painting a paper umbrella while enjoying light food and drinks. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)