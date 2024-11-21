A radio promotion for a birthing class covering the last trimester of pregnancy, held March 28th 2024 on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo for new and expecting parents. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 23:41
|Location:
|JP
This work, The final countdown, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
