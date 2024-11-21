Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 14

For this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we invited Senior Airman Elijah Perez, a weather journeyman from the 325th Operations Support Squadron, to talk about his journey so far in the Air Force, his job as a weather specialist, and more.