Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 14

For this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we invited Senior Airman Elijah Perez, a weather journeyman from the 325th Operations Support Squadron, to talk about his journey so far in the Air Force, his job as a weather specialist, and more.
11.22.2024
11.22.2024
Newscasts
|83620
|2411/DOD_110700146.mp3
00:39:48
2024
Podcast
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|3
|0
|0
