    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 14

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    For this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we invited Senior Airman Elijah Perez, a weather journeyman from the 325th Operations Support Squadron, to talk about his journey so far in the Air Force, his job as a weather specialist, and more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 14, by SrA Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Team Tyndall
    325 OSS

