Living in Recovery - Episode 10 Part 1

Brett describes his personal battles, the turning points, and the power of seeking help. His story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future. Brett discusses the catalyst that led to his seeking treatment, and how he still applies the lessons he learned to his life today.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 13:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83619
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110699783.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:08
|Location:
|US
